Stand and deliver! Pirate themed fundraiser will help special kids

Local charity Special Kids Bexhill held a pirate themed collection in Bexhill town centre last Saturday (June 24).

Uncle Bumble and Deputy Mayor Cllr Azad attended the event.

A spokesperson from Special Kids Bexhill thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser and says the money donated will go a long way to help organise activities to enable children and young adults with special needs, their families and siblings, to access activities and have fun within a supportive environment during school holidays, adding: “We organise activities that our members may otherwise not feel comfortable attending alone. We provide exclusive hire activities and coach trips to public places safe in the knowledge that we are all there to support each other. We provide coffee mornings on Mondays in term time, to give parents a chance to chat in a friendly and comfortable environment. Giving peer support and understanding of things that we as parents/carers of special needs children go through.”

Cllr Azad says he’d enjoyed the fundraiser. “It’s holiday season for all and Special Kids Bexhill are on for another fun packed term,” he said. “It was a pleasure to be amongst the organisers of a great team with a great vision. Helping and providing life experiences to special needs children is both comforting to see and to feel at heart. Bexhill needs more organisation like these, helping to improves ones’ life.

“I thank this parent run organisation the very best and wish them a very prosperous future.” www.specialkidsbexhill.com