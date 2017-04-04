Starlight, starbright runner set to take on London for kid’s charity...

A Bexhill resident is taking the 2017 Virgin London Marathon challenge to raise funds for a national children’s charity.

David Strickson, is running the 26.2 mile marathon on April 23, for Starlight Children’s Foundation; a charity that provides a year-round programme of entertainment and distraction to children in hospitals and hospices and grants wishes for children and young people suffering from a serious or terminal illness.

David, 53 says it will be the second time he has run a marathon, albeit a few years on. “The first was 32 years ago, when I was much younger and fitter,” he said. “I managed to complete the course in just over four hours with very little preparation. This time round I have had to take the preparation much more seriously.”

David says he was over the moon when he found out he had secured a place to run for Starlight, a charity that is close to his heart. “I chose to run the marathon for Starlight because of the amazing work they do for sick and terminally ill children.

“One of our close friends has a son with haemophilia who has benefitted from the charity and we only realised recently that our own boy Jake was given a cuddly toy from Starlight when he had an operation in Brighton children’s hospital a few years ago.”

A spokesperson for Starlight said: “Jack has cerebral palsy, a condition caused by an injury to the brain. As a result he has impaired muscle coordination and he needs to use a frame to help him walk. His twin sister Rebecca also has cerebral palsy. They are very close and do a lot of things together. He is a very cheeky boy who is determined to do everything possible and doesn’t let his condition stop him.

“Jack has been inspired by the para-athletic GB team. His Starlight Wish is to learn how to run as fast as possible! With David’s help, Starlight will be able to make his dream come true!”

To help David raise as much as possible for children like Jack, please visit his JustGiving page at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DavidStrickson or call Starlight on 020 7262 2881.