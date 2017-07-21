Start your engines for the return of the Roaring 20s

After months of planning, this weekend finally sees the return of Bexhill Roaring 20s.

Organiser Roger Crouch, perhaps the hardest working man in Hastings and Rother, has once again pulled out all the stops in a bid to make Saturday’s event go with a swing.

As in previous years, the highlight of the day will be a World Record Attempt to get the most people dancing the Charleston for five minutes.

Last year Bexhill just fell short of reclaiming the record, but it is hoped that 2017 will be the year the town shimmies its way back into the Guinness World Records.

The attempt will take place at 1pm on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace and all are invited to don their best costumes from the period and join in.

Bexhill’s motoring heritage will also play a huge part in this year’s Roaring 20s – with the emphasis very much on the ‘roar’.

New to this year’s event is an appearance from Michael Schumacher’s 1992 F1 racing car along with an F1 Osella ‘starting up’, at 11.30am and 2.30pm, which promises to be a great spectacle.

Roger Crouch joked: “When they start up, they will make Lewis Hamilton look like a lawnmower.”

He added: “There will also be an array of supercars, – Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Mclarens – joining them opposite the Sackville apartments, which was the site of the first ever Grand Prix.”

A display of classic cars and vintage motorbikes will also be on show throughout the day.

For those who prefer two wings rather than four wheels, the crowd-pleasing Great War Display Team will be taking to the skies at 2pm.

There will be plenty of entertainment on the main stage from 10.45am until 4.45pm.

Highlights will include performances from Brighton Charleston group Savoy Kicks at 2.15pm and 3.30pm, a lively turn from the Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers at 1.45pm and 4pm, and 20s Stuntmen will whisk you back to the era of prohibition at 4.15pm.

Head to the De La Warr Pavilion and Terrace in the afternoon to enjoy the sounds of the decade courtesy of Kitson and Jess at 2-2.30pm and the 18 Piece Swing Shift Big Band between 3-3.45pm and 4.10-4.45pm.

Other attractions will include a vintage children’s fun fair, a 1920s-themed market, miniature railway rides and live music.