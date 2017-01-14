Step off the couch and get fit in 2017

Bexhill 6th Form College is inviting local residents to step off the couch and into their Sports Centre to kick start a healthier lifestyle in 2017.

Improving fitness and feeling healthier are common goals for many people in the new year but Bexhill College Principal, Karen Hucker says it’s often difficult to find the right time and money to spend on health programmes. “During January and February the College are offering discounts on exercise classes every day for anyone over the age of 16 with a pay-as-you-go scheme that has no commitments,” she said.

“With the help of professional fitness instructors we’re encouraging the community to make the most of our facilities so they can improve their fitness and enjoy these classes at an affordable price.”

With a choice of classes, including spinning (a studio-based cycling class to music boxfit) circuit training, Pilates (which involves stretches designed to strengthen muscles and improve core stability) aerobics, boxfit and yoga, people can choose any session that suits them.

The only items advised to take along to the classes are a towel and a water bottle (there are water fountains on site).

All classes are beginner friendly and are open to anyone over the age of 16.

To book a class or for more information email: sportscentre@bexhillcollege.ac.uk or call 01424 214545 - extension 1112.