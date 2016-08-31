Still no opening date for new Bexhill Wetherspoons

A pub chain has reiterated its commitment to opening a bar in Bexhill, despite the fact that building work has yet to begin, 16 months after planning permission was granted.

JD Wetherspoon was granted permission in May last year to turn the former cinema in Western Road into a pub.

But more than a year on the pub, which will be called the Picture Playhouse, has yet to open.

Rother District Council, which granted planning permission for the scheme, has said it is in discussion with Wetherspoons over a number of conditions which were put in place as part of the application’s approval.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “Permission for the Western Road development was given in May 2015 and the applicant has three years from this date to start the development.

“There are a number of conditions attached to the planning permission, some of which need to be met before work can begin.

“These included providing Rother District Council with additional information about work to be carried out externally and the materials to be used.

“The applicant is currently working to meet these conditions.”

When contacted by the Observer, the pub giant would not be drawn on when work was likely to begin on the new venue.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon is committed to opening its new pub in Bexhill.

“At present there are no on site or opening dates.”

The pub received a mixed response from residents when the plans were unveiled.

Some expressed concerns that the new addition would bring noise nuisance and exacerbate parking problems in the area.

Others spoke out in support of the application, arguing that the Playhouse Cinema had stood empty for too long.

