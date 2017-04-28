Students complete inspiring Be the Change programme

Students from Bexhill Academy have graduated from the inspirational Be the Change programme.

Year 9 pupils from the secondary school came together last week at the Hastings Centre to complete the programme, sponsored by Hastings Direct, delivered by LoveLocalJobs.com and humanutopia. The 110 students celebrated their journey with 28 business volunteers from Hastings Direct, course leaders from humanutopia and Lovelocaljobs.com and teachers from their school.

As the students received certificates and Be the Change ribbons, they applauded each other and reflected on the past year. Many students stood in front of the gathered audience and revealed their feelings about moving forward with the skills they have learnt.

Jay Wootten, Hastings Direct’s events and community relations manager, said: “It was great to see the students from Bexhill Academy graduate from this year’s Be the Change course. To see the difference in their confidence levels and to hear them talk about the things they can do now, which will set them up for the future and show the real impact on their lives, is amazing.”

Ed Brazier, pastoral manager at Bexhill Academy, said: “The impact of the Be the Change sessions on our students cannot be denied, they grow in confidence and self-belief. This change benefits them so much and translates into our school, making it a better place.

“It is really inspiring.”

Ben Eldridge, PE teacher at Bexhill Academy, added: “Be the Change has made such a positive impact on our students at Bexhill Academy.

“Thanks to the Be the Change team and Hastings Direct for inspiring the young students of our community to be successful learners and responsible citizens to our community.”

A student said; “Thank you for everything, this programme has really helped me realise I don’t need to change for anyone and just be myself. Talking with my mentor and group has enabled me to be more confident.”

Be the Change focuses on happiness, confidence, hope, relationships and employability and encourages students to identify their personal barriers to success, before helping them find ways of overcoming them.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.