Students raise thousands for teenager after spinal stroke

When a Year 11 pupil at Bexhill Academy suffered a spinal stroke, his fellow students were desperate to help him.

Through the academy’s Student Council, pupils expressed a desire to contribute to the cost of a specialised sport wheelchair for young Callum Hunter, who was left paralysed from the chest downwards following the stroke in May.

The wheelchair would enable Callum to continue to play basketball and participate in other sporting activities he loves.

Many students joined in a mufti day and enjoyed re-cycling their toys and games at the stalls which operated during break and lunchtime. Cakes were baked and bought and there was even a healthier eating stall with strawberries and popcorn, which proved to be immensely popular.

Students also donated their pieces of technology to be sold; and the iPad and phone holders they had made were appreciatively purchased by many.

In the afternoon, a sponsored walk took place and students and staff alike participated and completed the challenge, using a route planned around the academy fields. An academy spokesman said: “It was wonderful to see the community working together and the attitude of the students and support of staff and parents was truly outstanding throughout.”

When the final amounts collected were added up, they came to an amazing £7,394 – with money over the target amount being used to pay for specialist physiotherapy.

On Friday, September 29 Callum was joined by his parents at the academy to collect the cheque.

Student’s efforts were praised by Callum’s parents and by the principal of Bexhill Academy, Heidi Brown, who said: “We are so proud of all our students who have really lived up to the academy’s ‘Be Remarkable’ ethos.”

To donate to the family’s cause, including making modifications to their home, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MrC.