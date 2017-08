Villagers at Netherfield enjoyed traditional fun at their Summer Fete on Saturday.

Fun games included Beat the Goalie and a Tug O War contest. Children were kept happy with face-painting and there was also a fun dog show

Netherfield Fete SUS-170822-084158001

All proceeds raised on the day will go to improving the facilities at Netherfield Village Hall.

Netherfield Fete SUS-170822-084147001

Netherfield Fete SUS-170822-084135001