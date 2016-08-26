Summer quiz helps to raise funds for Homecall charity

A great afternoon of fun was enjoyed by everyone who came to Homecall’s recent summer afternoon quiz at The Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club.

Homecall scheme manager Leah Norman said: “Organiser Chris began the afternoon by asking a wide range of new questions with new topics and categories set to test every ability.

“Chris was well supported by her team of markers and scorers who did a sterling job checking all the quiz papers in good time.

“Afternoon tea with delicious homemade cakes was served during the interval giving everyone a chance to refresh their brain cells ready for the final rounds of quiz questions.

“The popular raffle with many generous donations of raffle prizes given on the day helped to raise additional funds. The total sum raised including the raffle was £368.40.

“Jay Wootten from Hastings Direct came along to present Homecall with a cheque as Homecall are one of their Charity Partners for 2016 which we are truly grateful for.

“All at Homecall would especially like to thank Chris for her hard work which provided everyone with such a delightful afternoon.

“A big thank you is also due to our excellent team of volunteers who worked so hard behind the scenes in order to provide everyone with a delicious afternoon tea.

“Last, but not least, we would especially like to thank everyone who came and enjoyed the afternoon quiz; your support enables us to continue to help Blind and Partially Sighted People living in and around the Bexhill area.”

