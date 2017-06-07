Sun shines down on Summer Fete

The Royal British Legion Mais House Summer Fete drew a large crowd, raising hundreds of pounds for the local charity.

The sun-blessed annual event, held last Saturday (June 2) welcomed veterans, their families, guests and visitors to this special location in Bexhill.

Mais House Summer Fair, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-170506-072037001

The stunning landscaped gardens were transformed into a typical English village fete complete with red, white and blue bunting fluttering in the breeze.

The fete was declared officially open by King Henry VIII (superbly portrayed by historian and entertainer Tony Strange). The Royal British Legion Little Common Band then took up their instruments and set the mood for what Susan Barnes, Home Manager, says was a gloriously sunny and relaxing afternoon. “The residents and guests were delighted to see the Bexhill Carnival Queen and her prince and princess, who were all absolutely charming,” she said.

“The gardens were a hive of activity with many stalls, tombola, raffle and games. The children’s games, provided by the Bexhill Lions Club, included Hook a Duck, Get the Ball in the Jar and a Lucky Dip.”

Residents and visitors were kept refreshed with tea, home-made cakes and a well-stocked bar.

Mais House Summer Fair, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-170506-072141001

At the main entrance there was a fascinating display of articles and armoury courtesy of Mike Payne which were of great interest to veterans of Mais House and visitors alike.

Four-legged friends had the opportunity to strut their stuff and take part in the Fun Dog Show, which was organised and run by Bexhill Lions Club. Categories included Floppiest Ears, Best six Legs and Waggiest Tail.

Rosettes and certificates were presented with prizes generously donated by the Wobbly Rabbit, Western Road, Bexhill.

Mais House is one of The Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Care Homes and, like each of the RBL’s care homes, are exclusive to ex-Service personnel and their dependents. Susan Barnes says the money raised at the Summer Fete is vital to the wellbeing of the charity’s residents.

Mais House Summer Fair, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-170506-072225001

“This money will go towards our Amenities Fund,” she said.

“The fund provides activities, entertainment, outings and little extras for our veteran residents and is totally dependent on fundraising and donations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped make the Summer Fete such a success.

“A big thank you to all the staff, relatives and volunteers, those who kindly donated prizes and items for the stalls and, of course, to everyone who came along and supported us.

Mais House Summer Fair, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-170506-072048001

“I would also like to thank Bexhill Lions Club who helped with some of the organising as well as providing the children’s games, running the Dog Show and keeping everyone safe in the car park.

“I’m delighted to say that we raised £700 on the afternoon.

“A big thank you again, to everyone involved.”

www.britishlegion.org.uk