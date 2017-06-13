Sun shines for Bexhill Hospital Garden Party

Ingenuity and innovation on the part of supporters marked contributions to an event which is the shop-window for the work of the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital.

The sun shone from a cloudless sky throughout this year’s Hospital Garden Party to the delight of event organiser Mark Sivyer and his team.

Friends 8 SUS-170613-113025001

For one pound, enterprising Bexhill 100 Motoring Club member Pauline Forward was offering supporters an opportunity to sit behind the wheel of her MG sports car. Visitors found they could guess the name of a very game Granny. They could take part in charity Home Instead’s lucky dip, buy plants at the Bexhill Floral Group stall and play hoopla courtesy of Rotarians.

At the top of the lawn was the £43,000 mini-bus the league has bought and which fellow charity Bexhill Caring Community operates as part of its dial-a-ride patient transport service.

Cooling locally-produced award-winning Di Paolo ice cream was available from a stop-me-and-buy-one trike and Bexhill Lions Club members toiled at their barbecue.

Youngsters could have their faces painted or enjoy the bouncy castle.

Friends SUS-170613-112959001

Emergency services included Maritime Volunteer Service volunteers, the Fire and Emergency Fire Support Unit, First Responders and East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Folk band The Exiles kept toes tapping for much of the afternoon. Bagpipe playing requires deft fingers. When piper Hamilton Bracken cut his hand early in the morning, his brother John drove from London to join him. Together the duo marched through the crowds with their stirring music.

Committee members Harriet Chapman and Audrey Kerr headed the team kept busy in the Health Centre Hall serving tea, coffee and cakes and colleague Pearl Easton’s raffle was the centre of attention as John Black on the public address system announced the winning numbers.

When they had completed the day’s eye operations, Matron Lesley Carter’s team showed visitors round the Bexhill Ophthalmology Day Surgery Unit, which has been equipped by the league.

Friends 5 SUS-170613-112947001

Rotarians from the Bexhill and Senlac Clubs helped league volunteers set up and clear the event and manned the gates.

The garden party was opened by Town Mayor Cllr Tom Graham, who was accompanied by his wife and mayoral consort Linda.

So far this year the League of Friends has pledged £341,239 worth of medical equipment for the benefit of local patients.

League treasurer Chris Ashford was later able to report a provisional £3,574 profit on a day when the true benefits lay in the opportunity for local organisations to support the league and for the charity to show-case its work.

Friends 4 SUS-170613-112233001

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Friends 2 SUS-170613-112155001

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.