Sunrise with Salty Sam Reader captures sculpture as sun comes up

Sarah Metcalf captured this beautiful image of well-loved Bexhill Beach sculpture Salty Sam at Sunrise on September 9.

The driftwood sculpture caused quite a stir when it appeared on the beach in August 2015 looking out to sea.

Sam’s origins remained a mystery for a while until Sam’s creator was revealed as local man and 57 year old grandfather of two Andy Sharrocks.

Andy, who is an artist and musician who has performed with Mick Taylor from The Rolling Stones, said: “I never imagined he would cause such a stir – I just thought a few dog walkers would see him. It was quite incredible the reaction he got.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.