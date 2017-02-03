Superb home with views

Rush Witt & Wilson welcome to the market this superb five/six bedroom detached house with beautiful elevated townscape views towards the sea

It is located in Hillside Road, an exclusive cul-de-sac within the confines of St Helens Woods with its picturesque walks while benefitting from ease of access to amenities, local schooling and convenient bus routes.

This substantial family home offers elegantly proportioned rooms, arranged over mezzanine levels enjoying the versatility of being either a large family home or a home that could support dual occupation of two families.

In principle the accommodation boasts entrance porch, reception hallway, dining room, fitted kitchen, separate utility area, family room, conservatory, study/bedroom five, to the first floor main reception room with adjoining sun lounge offering fantastic views with a master bedroom suite affording a dressing room and a generous en-suite bathroom.

To the first floor, there is a half landing three further double bedrooms, generous shower room/wc, inner lobby and a further sixth bedroom.

Externally, ample off road parking is found to the front with two separate garages, one being a double, generous gardens wrap around the property and compliment this fine family home.

Price is £575,000.

Internal viewings are considered essential to appreciate the size of the property, its location and the views it offers, Viewings are strictly by appointment via appointed sole agents Rush Witt & Wilson, call 01424 442443.