Sussex Police highlight truth behind drug industry

Sussex Police is launching a new hard-hitting campaign to expose the truth behind the UK’s drug industry.

It aims to highlight the impact drugs can have on the user, but also the wider impact they can have on society.

The new posters as part of Sussex Police's campaign SUS-170918-155113001

The campaign uses striking imagery to portray fundamental stages or journey of drug supply chains including the production process, how drugs are trafficked and then supplied or dealt and the consequences for those who are caught in possession of them.

The four posters will be visible in universities and colleges across the county and they show the different stages involved with the UK’s drug supply chain. One poster highlights the dirty conditions drugs are often produced in, another shows just one of the ways drugs are smuggled into and around the country, the third highlights how vulnerable people are pressured into selling drugs and the fourth shows the travel restrictions people are subjected to if they have a criminal record for drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson said, “We hope the campaign will make people think more carefully about where their drugs have come from and the consequences, not only for them if they are caught carrying them, but for others who may be caught up in the production and supply process.

“Many who use illegal substances recreationally feel they should be able to do so without persecution and that their actions have little or no impact on others. Unfortunately, this is simply not the case and many vulnerable individuals fall victim to a variety of different crimes when involved with the supply chain.

“Some drug users will also be unaware of the potency and additives in the drugs they ingest and therefore making each use a gamble of their health.

“This initial phase of the campaign will be aimed predominantly at students who are starting at university or heading back after the summer break. For some, this will be their first time living away from home and they’ll be exposed to new opportunities and experiences. We want to ensure they have as much information as possible before making any decisions.”

The campaign has been funded by money forfeited from convicted drug dealers on sentencing at court under the Police Property Act Fund. It sits alongside a wider scheme of work in which Sussex Police is continuing to target drug traffickers operating in our communities.

Sussex Police crime Ccmmissioner Katy Bourne said, “I welcome this campaign by Sussex Police to inform people about the sordid truth behind drugs.

“There’s no such thing as a casual drug user - not only is it a serious offence but, by snorting that line or taking that pill, you are contributing to the very real impact on those involved in the supply chain in the UK, which has links to human trafficking and organised crime.”