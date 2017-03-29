Swing into action for charity golf day in June

Swing into action for the annual St Michael’s Hospice Golf Day which returns for its second year at the Dale Hill Golf Club, Ticehurst on Friday, June 9 from 10am.

Teams of four are invited to enjoy the day on the prestigious Ian Woosnam course, using the Stableford scoring method. Participants will be greeted with a bacon roll and coffee on arrival and a 2 course meal later in the day. Last year the event raised over £8000 for St Michael’s Hospice and they hope this year will be even more successful. Places cost £63 per person. The Hospice also invites local businesses to sponsor a hole for £63. Sponsorship includes a banner (displayed on the course) your name featured in the programme and your businesses leaflets included in participants goody bags. Contact Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com