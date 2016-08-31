Teen arrested for attempted murder after Bexhill stabbing

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was pushed off his moped and stabbed in the back in Bexhill.

Emergency services were called to Albert Road at around 3.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 30) after two men were seen fighting.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from St Leonards, was pushed off his stationary moped and punched and stabbed twice in the back.

The man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital after receiving stitches.

After the attack the suspect was seen to walk off towards Parkhurst Road.

Police in St Leonards later stopped a car which the suspect was believed to be travelling in.

A 19-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He currently remains in police custody.

A 28-year-old man from Robertsbridge was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been bailed until October 31.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

The attacker is described as white, around 6’ and of slim build with short cropped blonde or light brown hair. The man was wearing a burgundy t-shirt and shorts at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ross Bartlett from Sussex Police said: “We would like to hear from anybody who was in Albert Road at the time and who saw anything suspicious immediately before or after the fight.

“Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Suez.”

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/).

