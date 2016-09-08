Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Bexhill

A student was sexually assaulted as she walked home from the gym in Bexhill.

The 17-year-old, who is visiting from Norway, was walking from the gym towards home on A259 at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 30.

As she approached the junction with Knebworth Road, she became aware of someone behind her. They put their hand up her shorts and touched her bottom before running away.

She describes him as a man in his 20s wearing grey hooded top and black joggers. He had broad shoulders and a pointed nose.

PC Roy Warren said, “Thankfully the student was unharmed but shaken by what happened. It was a busy time of the evening and she was walking on a busy main road, we are hoping someone might have seen what happened or saw the man running away.

“Anyone with information or saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1487 of 30/08.”