Ten weeks of works to upgrade roundabout

A date has been set for work to begin on the next stage of a highway improvement scheme in Bexhill.

East Sussex County Council contractors Costain CH2M will begin work on a 10-week project to upgrade the Sackville Road roundabout on Monday, February 6.

The scheme will see the central island upgraded, three pedestrian islands widened and the entrance lanes to the roundabout narrowed, while the pavement on the southern side will be widened and the road resurfaced.

The work was due to begin late last year but postponed to avoid disruption over Christmas after contractors were forced to carry out additional repairs to a collapsed drain.

For the first nine weeks of work, the eastern end of Egerton Road leading off the roundabout will be closed, with three-way temporary traffic lights on the junction, while the whole junction will be closed for the final week, with a signed diversion route in place. Access will be maintained where possible.

The work is the second phase of the Marina improvement scheme, developed in partnership with Rother District Council, which has already seen pavements widened, a zebra crossing improved and a 20mph limit introduced in nearby Marina.

Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “We’re glad to be in a position where we can now press ahead with the next stage of this improvement scheme.

“The scheme is aimed at improving pedestrian links between the seafront and town centre, making it easier for people to get to local businesses, thereby boosting the town’s economy.

“As with any scheme of this nature there will be some disruption but I’d ask residents to be patient and bear with us while we complete a scheme which will have positive benefits for Bexhill.”

