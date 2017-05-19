The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01 - Angra, Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill

02 - Balti Hut, Queens Road, Hastings

03 - Basmati Indian Cuisine, Devonshire Road, Bexhill

04 - Bay Spice, Eversfield Place, St Leonards

05 - Bengal Brasserie, London Road, Bexhill

06 - Bonani Tandoori, High Street, Battle

07 - Castle Tandoori, George Street, Hastings

08 - Cinnamon Spice, Kings Road, St Leonards

09 - Claypot Indian Cuisine, London Road, Hurst Green

10 - Coriander, London Road, St Leonards

11 - The Culinaire, Sackville Road, Bexhill

12 - Eastern Flavour, Ninfield Road, Bexhill

13 - Flavours Of India, Castle Hill Road, Hastings

14 - Gandhi Tandoori, Cinque Ports Street, Rye

15 - Gurkha Chef, rand Parade, St Leonards

16 - Indian Lounge, Bexhill Road, St Leonards

17 - Jali, Carlisle Buildings, Hastings

18 - Khan’z, Lydd Road, Camber

19 - Kuryz Indian Cuisine, Parkstone Parade, Hastings

20 - Mahdi Spice Indian Cuisine, Cinque Ports Street, Rye

21 - Mai Curry, Kings Road, St Leonards

22 - Mon’s Massala, Waldegrave Street, Hastings

23 - Mowgli, Marina, Bexhill

24 - Muktha Tandoori, Queens Road, Hastings

25 - New Spice, High Street, Robertsbridge

26 - Ocean Spice, White Rock, Hastings

27 - Sadhya, Ninfield Road, Bexhill

28 - Saffron, Sackville Road, Bexhill

29 - Sahaba’s Indo, Eversfield Place, St Leonards

30 - Sahebs Indian Restaurant, The Station House, Station Road, Northiam

31 - Shiplu Tandoori, London Road, Bexhill

32 - Shiplu Tandoori Restaurant, Norman Road, St Leonards

33 - The Chilli Tree Asian Cuisine, King Offa Way, Bexhill

34 - The Curry Hut, Bohemia Road, St Leonards

35 - The Taj Mahal, Sackville Road, Bexhill

36 - The Tandoori Ghor, Grand Parade, St Leonards

37 - Vujon, Battle Road, St Leonards