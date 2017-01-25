There’s no more room at the sanctuary

One of the area’s best loved and supported animal charity’s is at breaking point and places the blame at the door of those landlord’s who are increasing rents or won’t accept pets.

Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, Freezeland Lane, Bexhill has been a refuge for lost or rejected animals and fowl since it’s founder, Barby Keel, opened her doors in 1971. Since then Barby and her team of volunteers have welcomed and cared for thousands of animals. But Barby says recent developments have resulted in a desperate situation.

Open Day at Barby Keel's Animal Sanctuary. Photo by Derek Canty. Barby Keel. SUS-160808-095133001

“We took in more animals before Christmas than we can cope with,” she said. “Around two a day. I get phone calls every day from people, many in tears, who have no choice but to give up their beloved pets because rents are being put up and they are being forced to move but then can’t find anywhere to live that will take pets.

“In all the years we’ve been open this has been the worst I have ever known it.

“I hate to turn anyone away but there’s no more room. We are at bursting point.”

One of Barby’s volunteers, Fran Mog is a tenant who is also under pressure. “Ironically I find myself in the position where I have to move from my flat,” he said. “Along with rents in the area shooting up most available properties are saying no to pets. Pets are part of our family and not a little thing to be abandoned because of draconian petty rules set by estate agents and landlords. Animals are known for their health benefits to humans,

“The sanctuaries are full to bursting and are trying their best to cope, we get no help other than referrals for us to take the animal in question. Something has to give.” http://barbykeel.btck.co.uk