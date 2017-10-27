Top ten pubs voted by you

We’ve got our top finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

01 - First In Last Out, All Saints Street, Hastings.

02 - The Bull Inn, High Street, Battle.

03 - The Cross Inn, Cripps Corner Road, Staplecross.

04 - The Crown Inn, All Saints Street, Hastings.

05 - The George Inn, High Street, Robertsbridge.

06 - The Kings Head, Rye Hill, Playden.

07 - The New Inn, Main Road, Westfield.

08 - The Plough Inn, Hastings Road, Crowhurst.

09 - The Royal Oak, Whatlington.

10 - The Three Oaks, Butchers Lane, Three Oaks.