TOWIE star searching for most stylish East Sussex bus passengers

A former TOWIE star wants to celebrate the style of bus passengers across East Sussex.

TV and fashion celebrity Jessica Wright has teamed up with Stagecoach to launch a nationwide search for a ‘style squad’ – a group of individual customers who will be chosen based on their style, creativity and personality.

The campaign aims to highlight and applaud the diverse range of fashion tastes among the country’s bus passengers, with entrants asked to share their sense of style through social media.

Jessica said, “I love watching what people are wearing and seeing how creative they can be with their outfits – what someone wears really shows off their personality.

“The country’s bus passengers are a great example of the range of styles and tastes people have when it comes to fashion and I am really excited to hear what Stagecoach customers can bring to our squad – we’re looking for fun people with big personalities, individual style and a passion for fashion.”

Stagecoach and the team behind Jessica’s Sistaglam clothing range will invite shortlisted entrants to take part in a fashion event in Manchester on May 20.

There, three winners will be chosen to take part in a squad photoshoot with Jessica for her Sistaglam clothing line, followed by a meal with the star. The winners will also feature in an advert to be displayed on buses in different parts of the UK.

To enter, passengers are invited to send videos, flipagrams or photos of themselves via social media – ideally showing them on board a Stagecoach bus – which they feel show off their sense of individual style.

Using the #SquadOnBoard hashtag, customers can enter via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Entries can also be made by emailing jessica@stagecoachgroup.com

The closing date for entries is April 30 and entrants must have downloaded the free Stagecoach Bus smartphone app to be able to win the competition.

Stagecoach South East managing director Philip Norwell said, “At Stagecoach, we place huge emphasis on our people and this campaign is a great way to recognise the huge diversity of styles of our passengers, whether they’re travelling to university, commuting to work, heading to the shops or going out with friends.

“Taking the bus rather than the car can be a good way of saving money – so you can save a bit of cash to treat yourself! We are really excited to see the entries and the unique styles of our passengers. We wish everyone the best of luck with their entries.”

For more information and terms and conditions of the competition, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/jessica