Town goes continental with street market

Bexhill’s Anglo/Continental Market proved just as popular as ever at the weekend bringing a taste of something different to Devonshire Road.

The road was closed to traffic to enable both local shoppers and visitors from further afield to sample a varied selection of stalls.

Anglo-French market, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170523-063151001

As well as the enticing array of French treats on offer, UK traders were on hand with their home made cakes; fudge; chutneys and jams, together with hand crafted goods, pottery, soft furnishings; beautiful home grown plants and many other tempting treats.

Volunteers from Bexhill’s Rotary Club were at the Market on Saturday promoting Health Awareness Day, giving people the opportunity to obtain basic medical advice and have their blood pressure taken by medical experts.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club members were on hand all weekend from 5am to ensure that the road is free from parked cars, then marshalling the event until 7pm to make sure the street is ready for general traffic.

They also provided a varied display of Classic Cars for visitors to enjoy at either end of the Market.

Anglo-French market, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170523-063139001

Club Secretary, Lynn Brailsford would like to pass thanks to Elva Car Recovery who worked so hard to remove illegally parked vehicles in time for the stallholders to set up at 7.00am; and also thanks to Keir staff who cleaned and swept the street before and after the market on both days.

Plans are now under way for the September 2017 Market, which Bexhill 100 MC hope will be an equally enjoyable occasion for Bexhill.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club’s members run the market as volunteers and each year donate profits to locally based charitable groups. This year they plan to share the profits between Glyne Gap School and Shining Lights.

Pictures by Margaret Garcia.

Anglo-French market, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170523-063126001

Anglo-French market, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170523-063229001