Traditional summer fun at fete

The Little Common community came together for traditional fun when the Wheatsheaf pub held its annual summer fete last weekend.

Around 500 people attended and the event raised around £1.500 for local charities and good causes and the pub’s chosen children’s charity Sunny Days.

Wheatsheaf landlady Lynn Adair said: “We were really pleased with the turn-out and it was good to keep the tradition going.

There was fun and games, including a coconut shy and tombola, barbecue and a beer tent. Music was provided by the Wacky Band.

People were able to buy local crafts and a Name the Granny competition raised funds for Bexhill Caring Community.

There were a variety of food stalls and children enjoyed taking part in a treasure hunt.

