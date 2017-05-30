Transport is available for those in need at garden party

Transport will be available for those who find it difficult to get to this year’s Bexhill Hospital Garden Party.

The annual event is the principle showcase for the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital. The league has bought a £43,000 new 14-seater mini-bus. Ownership of the mini-bus is retained by the league but it is operated by a second local charity, Bexhill Caring Community, as part of BCC’s dial-a-ride service which includes patient transport to the hospital.

The dial-a-ride service will be available to get supporters to the Saturday, June 10 event in the grounds of Bexhill Hospital by ringing 01424 215116.

The hospital garden party opens at 1pm and features stalls and sideshows and bouncy castle. Popular local folk band The Exiles and lone piper Hamilton Bracken will provide the live music. Refreshments will include the Lions Club barbecue, Di Paolo’s locally-made, award-winning ice cream and tea and cakes.

Visit: www.bexhillhospitalfriends.org.uk