Multiple award nominations for railway operator

Southern Railway has been shortlisted for a number of awards including ‘passengers matter’ despite months of delays and cancellations.

The Association of Community Rail (ACORP) named Southern and its partner Sussex Community Rail Partnership (SCRP) in three categories in its annual awards.

The railway operator has been under fire for months with strikes leaving Rye to Eastbourne with no trains, a government inquiry and countless delays due to staff shortages.

The passengers matter award nomination was for its ‘station adoption’ scheme which has seen 17 stations revamped.

Southern’s Andy Harrowell said: “At Southern, we are focused on putting our stations at the heart of the communities they serve.”

The awards celebrate unsung heroes and heroines of the community rail world, alongside the hard work and dedication of community projects.

Southern and SCRP have also been nominated in the ‘involving young people’ and ‘involving diverse groups’ categories.

Southern’s accessibility manager Antony Merlyn said: “This shortlisting is a great recognition of everyone’s efforts.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Southport on September 29.

