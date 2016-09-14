One hurt in A259 three-car crash in Bexhill

One person is reportedly hurt after a three-car crash on the A259 in Bexhill this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).

Emergency services are currently attending the incident on Barnhorn Road after the accident at around 1pm.

The road is closed while a yellow Seat Ibiza, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black Mercedes 190 are recovered and the scene made safe.

The highways agency has also been alerted to a fuel spill in the road.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.