TRAVEL: Signal problem brings trains to a standstill

A signal problem at Wadhurst means that all lines towards from Hastings towards Tonbridge are blocked.

Trains are unable to run between Wadhurst and Robertsbridge, a spokesperson for National Rail said.

Train services running through these stations may be terminated at and started back from Robertsbridge.

Disruption is expected to continue until 1pm today, the spokesperson added.

Replacement buses are running between Robertsbridge and Wadhurst, with other buses running between Wadhurst and Tonbridge.

Travellers can use Southern services at no extra cost between Hastings and Ashford for trains to Tonbridge and Charing Cross, or Hastings and London Victoria to help you complete their journey, the spokesperson added.

