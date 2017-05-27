UPDATE: British Airways cancels ALL FLIGHTS on Saturday

British Airways has cancelled all its Gatwick flights for the rest of today and is telling customers not to come to the airport.

The airline has cancelled all flights from Gatwick and Heathrow today, blaming a ‘major IT system failure’.

Customers are being advised not to go to the airports.

The airline initially cancelled flights until 6pm today, but issued an update later update saying that none of their flights would leave Gatwick or Heathrow today.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide.

“The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick.

“Please do not come to the airports.

“We are working hard to get our customers onto the next available flight over the course of the rest of the weekend.”

Customers unable to travel will be offered full refunds.