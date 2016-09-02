UPDATE: Four injured in car and motorcycle crash on A259

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A259 near Hooe last night (Thursday, September 1).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were sent to the stretch of road by the Lamb Inn at around 10.15pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bexhill and Eastbourne released one person from the wreckage.

The biker suffered serious injuries and the pillion passenger was also injured – both were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a priority.

Two casualties from the car were taken to Conquest Hospital – their injuries were not thought to be serious, a South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said.

