UPDATE: Man, 67, hospitalised in A259 three-car crash in Bexhill

A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A259 in Bexhill this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).

Emergency services were called to the incident on Barnhorn Road at around 1pm.

The road was closed while a yellow Seat Ibiza, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a black Mercedes 190 are recovered and the scene was made safe.

Paramedics treated the man who suffered chest pains and a 30-year-old woman suffering from shock.

The man was taken to the Conquest Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The highways agency was also alerted to a fuel spill in the road.

