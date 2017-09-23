TRAVEL: Accident closes A259 in Hastings

The A259 in Hastings is reportedly closed following an accident.
Queueing traffic has been reported due to the accident.
According to traffic reports the accident happened on the A259 Rye Road near the B2093 Old London Road.
More to follow.
