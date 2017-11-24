TRAVEL: Lane closed due to collision in Bognor Regis

One lane of a road in Bognor Regis has been closed due a collision.
Police have been called to the collision on the A29 Shripney Road Southbound at Rowan Way, just outside of Sainsbury’s.
Traffic is moving slowly.
More to follow.
One lane of a road in Bognor Regis has been closed due a collision.
Police have been called to the collision on the A29 Shripney Road Southbound at Rowan Way, just outside of Sainsbury’s.
Traffic is moving slowly.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.