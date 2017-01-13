TRAVEL NEWS: One-vehicle collision on A271 in Catsfield

Congestion may be expected on the A271 in Catsfield following a one-vehicle collision earlier this morning (January 13).

Police were called to the earlier accident involving a car which had left the road at the Freckley Hollow Junction.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

