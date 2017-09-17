TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Sunday, September 17

The roads across Sussex appear to be clear of any congestion this morning (Sunday, September 17).

But anyone heading to and from Hastings later for the second day of the Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival can expect increased traffic in both directions as visitors head to the town.

For those planning on travelling by train today they should be aware that engineering works have shut several routes.

Anyone planning to go to London’s Cannon Street station should be aware that no trains are running to and from that station today.

Engineering work is also taking place between Haywards Heath and Polegate and also between Lewes and Seaford, closing all lines.

Trains are not running between Haywards Heath, Seaford, Polegate and Lewes.

Rail replacement bus services will instead run between Haywards Heath and Plumpton, Plumpton and Lewes, between Brighton, Lewes and Seaford, and between Brighton, Lewes and Polegate.

