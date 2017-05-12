Travellers pitch up on The Downs

A group of travellers arrived in Bexhill on Wednesday night (May 10).

Eyewitnesses reported that around eight caravans had pitched up on Bexhill Down, just off West Down Road, along with various trucks and other vehicles.

A spokesperson for Rother District Council, which is responsible for the land, said: “We are aware a group of travellers has moved on to Bexhill Down on Wednesday night.

“We will be carrying out welfare checks and we are already in discussion with Sussex Police.

“Together we will make a decision about what appropriate action to take.”

The travellers were still on the site as the Observer went to press yesterday (Thursday).

The Downs have proved a popular location for travellers in the past.

With the arrival of the latest group, one reader wrote to the Observer asking why more was not being down to protect the Downs from unauthorised encampments.

