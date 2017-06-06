Treble Clefs Community Choir Charity Summer Spectacular next month

Hard on the heels of their recent success as runners-up in the Senior Choir section of the Hastings International Music Festival in March, Bexhill’s Treble Clefs Community Choir are rehearsing hard for their 2017 Summer Spectacular.

The event is the choir’s major fundraiser from which their chosen charity will benefit. The primary charity this year will be Parkinson’s UK (Bexhill Branch) and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

The show will be staged as part of the Bexhill Festival of Music at St Augustine’s Church, Cooden Drive, on Saturday July 1, 7.30pm. The popular event sells out quickly and organisers advise buying tickets in advance. Tickets £5 each (with complimentary programme and refreshments) from Westbrooks Printers, Sackville Road. Alternatively call 01323 371065 or 01424 225888.