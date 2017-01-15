Trust appeal for support at the Half-Marathon..

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust is appealing for Hastings Half Marathon Runners to consider offering support to them as they put their best foot forward on Sunday March 19.

The Sara Lee Trust provides specialist counselling, therapeutic group activities and complementary therapies to people in Hastings and Rother living with cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers.

Maria Gonet, fund raising manager at the Trust says all money raised, no matter how large or small, will be greatly appreciated, adding: “In return for your support, we will provide online fundraising advice, a personalised sponsorship form and provide you with a Sara Lee Trust T-shirt or vest.”

For more information, or to sign up call 01424 457969 or email nikkihawes@saraleetrust.org or visit: www.saraleetrust.org or www.hastings-half.co.uk