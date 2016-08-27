Trust appeals for help to raise cash for new therapy centre in Bexhill

Independent local charity, The Sara Lee Trust is appealing to local business and residents to help raise vital funds needed to develop a new Therapy centre in Sidley.

The Trust’s Fundraising Manager, Maria Gonet says she is delighted to announce the purchase and proposed development of a freehold building in the centre of Sidley. “The building will house the new Therapy Centre and will enable the Trust to provide easy access to specialist counselling, complementary therapies and therapeutic group activities for people in Bexhill and its surrounds,” she said. “The Trust is the only provider of these specialist services in the area.”

The new Centre will meet the needs of local people living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, with support offered to their families and carers.

Maria added: “This development will address a number of long-standing barriers to accessing essential support and care within the local area. Our Centre will become a community hub where we aim to increase awareness of our specialist services, increase the number of referrals from health professionals and ensure positive outcomes for patients.”

The Trust needs to raise £120,000 to develop the building. The new Centre will be disability compliant and will provide a private counselling room, calm and welcoming therapy rooms, tranquil therapeutic gardens and parking. To get involved or to donate call 01424 420264 or visit the website: www.saraleetrust.org.