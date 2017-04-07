Trust sees young people learning skills and helping the community

Another group of unemployed young people from across Hastings and Rother have taken control of their lives after successfully completing the Prince’s Trust Team programme at Sussex Coast College.

Last week, Team 9 reflected on their 14 week journey of skill building, personal discovery, and making life-long friends, during the end of Team presentation.

Friends and family, along with the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and Mayor of Hastings, heard of their week-long stay in Ashdown forest, where they completed tasks, rock climbed, abseiled and canoed.

Each of the 11 team members were awarded with Certificates of Employment, Teamwork and Community skills and congratulated for all their hard-work and dedication to their community project where they helped to renovate the Ore Community Centre by decorating the community rooms and tidying up the gardens.

Team Leader Helen Bowler, said: “These young people are living proof that it is possible to turn your life around Over the last 14 weeks we have seen them learn new skills, form friendships and give something back to their local community. They have created the foundations to move forward in their lives and gain employment. We are very proud of their achievements”

The Prince’s Trust programme is free to those aged 16-25, not in work or education. The college has places on the next Team starting on Monday April 17. To join, register your interest at: infoprincestrust@sussexcoast.ac.uk.

