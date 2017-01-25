Turn over a new leaf in storytelling week

Bexhill’s Age UK charity shop is celebrating National Story Telling week and invites people of all ages to turn over a new leaf and donate unwanted books or browse their bookshelves and pick up a bargain.

To mark National Storytelling Week (January 28-February 4) Age UK is inviting members of the local community to visit the Bexhill shop on Western Road to discover the wide range of children’s and adult fiction available.

Wayne Gibbs, Shop Manager at Age UK’s shop, Western Road, Bexhill says on dark and long wintry evenings there is nothing better than curling up on the sofa with a new book or reading fantastical tales to children.

“The shop has a range of children’s literature and picture books to spark their imagination at very reasonable prices,” he said.

“The shop is also stocked with an array of books to suit all ages ranging from escapist romance novels, gripping thrillers and detective novels to keep you guessing.”

To mark National Storytelling Week, Wayne says they are welcoming people to browse their bookshelves and find a new story to enjoy or share with children and grandchildren, while raising vital funds for older people.

“There is a constant stream of new books coming into the shop so it’s always worth popping in to see what’s new. “Books also make the perfect present for friends or family who are keen readers too.”

Wayne is also urging people to sort through their bookshelves and donate any books that could be enjoyed by a new reader. “From that novel you just never could finish to books children have grown out of, many of us have books which could be passed on while also raising money to help older people.”

Age UK ambassador and best-selling author Kathy Lette says books are literary penicillin. “I think doctors should prescribe them,” she said.

“Replace the anti-depressants with a bracing Bronte or a juicy Henry James daily and you’ll feel better in no time! I’d call it Prose-ac – except it’s the opposite of tranquillising.

“It’s transforming. It’s also a good reason to get rid of all those books gathering dust on your shelves at home, by passing them on to Age UK shops, so also raising money for a great cause.”

The money raised through Age UK’s shops goes towards supporting the Charity’s vital work for older people delivering hands-on local services through the Age UK network such as lunch clubs and home safety checks, as well as hugely important work like Age UK’s free advice line (open 365 days a year).

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid. By completing a basic form when you donate goods means that Age UK will receive an extra 25p for every £1 that is raised from donations from the government. That extra money doesn’t cost you a penny and helps to raise more valuable funds for people in later life.

For more information about Age UK please visit www.ageuk.org.uk

