Twins are set to take part in park Fun Run to help diabetes charity

Six year old Arthur Jenkinson and his twin sister Dusty from St Leonards on Sea will take part in the first ever Hastings One Fun Run for JDRF, the type 1 diabetes charity.

Arthur and Dusty will be joined by around 100 others taking on the fun family challenge, which takes place at Alexandra Park on Sunday October 8.

Arthur was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged three and now uses a pump to administer the insulin he needs to keep him alive.

Talking of their motivation to take part in this fun event, mum Kate Hodges said: “There is never a good time for a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes but when a child is so young it feels particularly cruel.

Explaining to a child as young as Arthur why he needs to have an insulin pump and do regular finger prick blood tests is really tough, especially as his twin sister doesn’t have to do any of those things.

It’s great that both Arthur and Dusty can take part in a fun event together to help find the cure. The more people taking part and raising funds means the more money JDRF have to help find a cure for Arthur and everyone else with type 1.”

Arthur added:” Dusty and I have been doing some training and think we might go dressed as Peter Pan and Captain Hook”

The 400,000 people in the UK who live with type 1 diabetes – including 29,000 children – rely on multiple insulin injections or pump infusions every day just to stay alive.

A child diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of five faces up to 19,000 injections and 50,000 finger prick blood tests by the time they are 18. The condition is not linked to lifestyle factors.

The run follows a 1.5km route with obstacles.

To register to take part in the event visit JDRF.org.uk/onefunrun1

Register online and pay £7 per child, and £5 per accompanying adult.

Online registration for the run will close at 5pm on Thursday October 5.

On the day cost: £10 per child and £8 per accompanying adult. Cash payment only.

To support the twins in their efforts go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arthuranddustyjdrf.