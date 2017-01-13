Two cars crash near Battle

A car was left on its side and another in a ditch in two separate incidents near Battle this morning (Friday, January 13).

Emergency services were called to the A271 near Freckley Hollow caravan park at around 7.15am as a Fiat 500 had left the road.

A Fiat 500 ended up in a ditch off the A271 near Battle after crashing this morning (Friday, January 13). Photo courtesy of Battle Fire Station SUS-170113-110902001

No other vehicles were involved and the driver, a woman, sustained bruising but no other injuries.

While recovery work was going on, a blue Ford Fiesta flipped nearby at around 8.40am with fears a woman was trapped inside leading to calls for firefighters to attend.

The woman managed to free herself and was treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, an ambulance service spokesman said.

Advice on how to keep safe during icy conditions can be found on the fire service website here.

