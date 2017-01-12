Unbeaten leaders clinch south division title

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club has clinched the FA National Futsal Super League South Division Two title with three games to spare.

Sussex made it 11 wins out of 11 with a 7-2 victory at home to Newham Sports on Sunday, giving them an unassailable 12-point cushion over second-placed Kickers Futsal Club.

In a game sponsored by Knight Accountants, Sussex opened up a 3-0 half time lead, which they increased during the second half.

Sergio Garzon bagged a brace, and there was a goal each for Jimmy Elford, Alan Foster, debutant Eduardo Aller, Pau Palacios-Vilajuana and Carlos Catarino. The squad was completed by Matt Cruttwell, Carlos Gomez and Jorge Coquemudo.

Sussex are away to Braintree Futsal Club, who they hammered 16-1 in the reverse fixture, this coming Sunday.

The final two fixtures in their quest to complete the campaign with a 100 percent winning record are away to Futsal Club Enfield and at home to ProFutsal London.

The club will then turn its focus to the FA Futsal Cup, which starts in April.

Sussex Futsal Club is looking to add to its youth academy for under-7s to under-14s which trains on Fridays at Ark William Parker Academy, Hastings. Email clare@hastingssport.com or call 07505 266874.

