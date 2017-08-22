Unite against dementia and join Nikki at Brighton Memory Walk

A Bexhill resident is urging people to join her, and thousands of others across the country, to unite against dementia by signing up for the Alzheimer’s Society’s Brighton Memory Walk.

Nikki Winter, whose mum Audrey Betteridge had dementia, is urging people to register for the event to help the charity raise funds for research and services.

Nikki is taking part in the Brighton Memory Walk next month and is appealing for supporters to follow suit.

Nikki’s mum was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 75, and passed away ten years later, in January last year. She says initially it wasn’t clear that her mum was unwell and it took time for her to be diagnosed.

“I first noticed the signs, such as her reasoning skills, but it was dismissed as just an age thing,” she said.

“Mum was a very independent woman who brought me up on her own and, prior to her developing dementia, we were really close. It was a long process to get her diagnosed and during that time she declined help.

“I feel very strongly about raising awareness of dementia and the Alzheimer’s Society.”

A total of 1,591 supporters have already registered to take part in the Brighton Memory Walk which takes place on Saturday, September 30. Last year’s event (attended by 2,153) raised in excess of £222,000 to help people living with the condition. Your target is to raise £150.

Memory Walk aims to raise £9million nationally this year and bring together more than 110,000 walkers across the generations.

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. Elisa Vaughan, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Sussex, says dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer. “We are calling on family, friends (and furry four-legged supporters) to unite against dementia this autumn,” she said. “Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win. Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

Register at: www.memorywalk.org.uk