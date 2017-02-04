Unlucky Westies suffer first home loss against leaders

Westfield's footballers could count themselves unfortunate to suffer their first home defeat of the season against table-topping opposition this afternoon (Saturday).

The Westies had most of the play and the chances, but were edged out 1-0 by Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two leaders Bosham at a sunny Parish Field.

Westfield produced a very good performance against a side which is eight points clear at the top of the table and unbeaten away from home all season, but just lacked a finishing touch in front of goal.

Sam Ellis was denied by a point blank save from Bosham goalkeeper Kieran Magee following a good cross by Asher Grindle prior to the game's major talking point.

Bosham defender Andy Probee was booked for bringing down Ellis right on the edge of the box, although Westfield felt he was the last man and the colour of the card should've been red. Charlie Cornford struck the resulting free kick just wide.

Jimmy Ruston sent a looping header just over for Bosham, while at the other end, Cornford was just off target with a powerful drive and put an angled effort into the side-netting, and Ellis saw a deflected shot saved.

Asher Grindle on the ball for Westfield.

Bosham grabbed the all-important goal in the 37th minute. Amid a suspicion of offside, Martyn Durrant bundled over Nick Edginton in the left-hand side of the box as Westfield looked at it and Bradley Miles sent Harry Stapley the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

Westfield had a penalty shout for handball turned down during a bright start to the second half. Cornford then skipped past two defenders before lifting his shot over the outrushing Magee and was really unlucky to see it strike the underside of the crossbar.

Durrant sent a 25-yard free kick narrowly wide before Ruston struck the crossbar with his left foot at the other end. Cornford's deflected shot at the end of a fine run was saved and Ellis then had a 25-yard drive fingertipped over.

Westfield almost grabbed a comical equaliser in the third minute of added time. Stapley came forward from a set-piece, which looked like it had come to nothing when the ball ended up in the hands of Magee.

Romeo Ugbene closes down a Bosham opponent.

With Westfield's goal empty, Bosham's goalkeeper looked to clear the ball quickly but made a hash of his kick. The ball struck a player just yards in front of Magee and rebounded to Westfield substitute Romeo Ugbene, who had a great chance to score but his shot was blocked near the line by Bosham defender Pat Bulbeck.

Westfield: H. Stapley, May, Durrant, Ward, McGuigan, Winter, Adams, Ellis, Grindle, Carey (Ugbene 68), Cornford (Fraser-Bates 81). Subs not used: Barrett, Cochrane, Dicken.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Charlie Cornford and Sam Winter pressurise a Bosham opponent.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!