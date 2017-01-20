Unusual family home

Nestled conveniently on the periphery of Hastings’ famous Old Town and the popular Clive Vale and Ore Village, this end of terrace home will appeal to most property seekers.

The location is ideal for a stroll down to the historic Old Town with its hustle and bustle, but also with quick access to Ore Village for groceries and several types of take-away restaurant.

Accommodation includes an entrance lobby, open plan style lounge area and dining area, kitchen/breakfast room with lantern style conservatory roof and double doors to the garden, ground floor shower room/WC and an inner lobby/boot room, opening through to the side street.

First floor of landing with two double bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom.

To the first floor there are a further two double and a single bedroom.

This good size family home is ready to view and is being sold chain free.​

Offers in the region of £300,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Andrews on 01424 722122.