UPDATE: Bexhill primary school closed due to no power

A primary school in Bexhill is closed because of a lack of electricity today (Monday, January 23).

All Saints CofE Primary School is shut as an emergency closure, according to East Sussex County Council.

The electricity supply issue at the school on All Saints Lane has been resolved and the school and nursery will be open as normal tomorrow (Tuesday).

