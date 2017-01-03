UPDATE: Missing Bexhill man found after police helicopter search

A missing man from Bexhill was found safe and well following a search involving the police helicopter this morning (Tuesday, January 3).

A police spokesman said they were trying to trace a 71-year-old ‘vulnerable’ man, who had been reported missing from his Bexhill home, at 4.15am.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was scrambled at around 4.45am to help search for the missing man along the coast, but was called off after 45 minutes.

The missing man was found safe and well in Bexhill at around 9.20am.

The helicopter crew apologised for any disturbances via Twitter.

