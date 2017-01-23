UPDATE: Rail replacement bus crashes into Bexhill station

A rail replacement bus crashed into the canopy above Bexhill railway station yesterday (Sunday, January 22).

The Southern Rail bus heading for Eastbourne hit the canopy, causing some damage to the station, at about 6pm.

The damage done to the railway station canopy. Photo by Brian Jones SUS-170123-152209001

No one was injured and passengers were still able to complete their journeys as other replacement buses were still in operation at the time, a Southern spokesman said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bexhill removed a small amount of debris and the scene and made the area safe for the public after being called at around 6.40pm.

Slightly earlier at about 6.20pm, Bexhill firefighters were sent to Dorset Road where they extinguished a deliberate rubbish bin fire with buckets of water.

The red bus behind the white coach crashed into Bexhill railway station's canopy on Sunday (January 22). Photo by David Stappleton SUS-170123-112332001

